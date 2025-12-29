Owaisi condemns lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh, hopes for strong action by Yunus

Hyderabad, Dec 29 (PTI) AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday condemned the lynching of a Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, in Bangladesh and expressed hope that Muhammad Yunus, head of the interim government, would take action against the perpetrators.

He also said Pakistan's ISI and elements from China who are against India are present in Bangladesh, and hence it is important to improve relations with the neighbouring country.

"So what has happened to Dipu Chandra Das is contrary to the constitutional mandate, and, unfortunately, such a sad incident occurred. Our party condemns any form of lynching, and we hope that the Bangladeshi observer or administrator, Mr Yunus, and his administration will take strong action against such incidents," Owaisi told PTI Videos.

He further said his party will support whatever steps the Minister of External Affairs is taking to strengthen relations with Bangladesh.Any form of mob lynching, whether in India or Bangladesh, shows that the rule of law is not being upheld, he added.

The Hyderabad Lok Sabha member noted that Article 41 of the Constitution of Bangladesh guarantees freedom of religion, while Article 12 deals with secularism.

Referring to the deaths of Joel Sheikh, a labourer from West Bengal in Odisha’s Sambalpur, and Angel Chakma, an MBA student killed in Dehradun for allegedly being mistaken as a non-Indian, Owaisi said these incidents show that vigilantes are taking the law into their own hands, deciding to kill people based on religion or physical appearance.

"It is shameful that such incidents are taking place in our country. Who are these people to question anyone's nationality? Even if there is doubt, one should go and complain to the local police," he said.

He further expressed hope that such incidents would not have the backing of the BJP or RSS.