Owaisi condemns Pak Army chief''s remarks, demands political response from Modi government

Hyderabad, Aug 12 (PTI) AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday condemned Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's fresh nuclear threat against India, from US soil, and said it deserves a political response from the Modi government.

The Hyderabad MP said India being a strategic partner, this misuse of American soil is unacceptable to India and Indians. He demanded the central government must lodge their protest and raise the issue with the US strongly.

Owaisi in a post on 'X' said: "Pakistan Army Chief's threats & language against India are condemnable. That he did this from the US soil makes it worse. It deserves a Political response from the Modi government & not just the MEA statement".

The AIMIM chief said, knowing what Pakistan's military designs are, India needs to modernise its armed forces.

"The low budgetary allocation for defence by the Modi Government can't continue any longer. We need to be better prepared," he said.

Munir's fresh nuclear threat against India reinforced the well-held doubts about the integrity of nuclear command and control in that country where the military is "hand-in-glove" with terrorist groups, and New Delhi will not give in to any nuclear blackmail, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

Nuclear sabre-rattling is Pakistan's "stock-in-trade", it said in its response to Munir's reported remarks from the US soil, and asserted that India will continue to take all steps necessary to safeguard its national security.

It is also regrettable that these remarks were made from the soil of a "friendly third country", it said in an apparent message to Washington. PTI VVK GDK VVK ADB