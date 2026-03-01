Owaisi condemns US, Israel attacks on Iran, says Khamenei’s assassination 'immoral, unlawful act'

Hyderabad, Mar 1 (PTI) Condemning the attacks launched on Iran by the US and Israel, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday termed the "assassination" of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as an "immoral and unlawful act." The Hyderabad MP said the attacks on Iran must stop immediately to prevent regional instability, noting that 10 million Indians work in the region.

In a post on X, Owaisi said: "Trump-Israel’s attacks on Iran are absolutely condemnable. This, especially when Iran-US talks were going on in Geneva. More than 200 people have been killed across Iran, including 108 who were killed when strikes hit a girls' school. Ayatollah Khamenei’s assassination is an immoral and unlawful act. My sincere condolences." The AIMIM chief further said Israel’s attack on Iran and Pakistan’s on Afghanistan shows that Israel and Pakistan are forces of "aggression and mischief" in their respective neighbourhoods.

Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a major attack by Israel and the United States.

The United States and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday, with US President Donald Trump calling on the Iranian public to seize control of their destiny and rise up against the Islamic leadership that has ruled their country since 1979.