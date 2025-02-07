Owaisi demands action against police officers 'responsible' for suicide of man in J&K

Hyderabad, Feb 7 (PTI) AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday demanded suspension of police officers who were responsible for the alleged suicide of a man due to reported harassment by local police in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

Since Jammu and Kashmir was made a Union Territory, it is the responsibility of the Centre to prevent such "brazen abuse of power", he said in a post on social media platform 'X'.

"In Jammu’s Kathua, a man was tortured by J&K police to such an extent that he died by suicide... The accused officers & their superiors should be suspended immediately and criminal proceedings should be initiated against them in accordance with Article 311. @AmitShah," Owaisi said.

The man allegedly supporting militants died by suicide following reported harassment by the local police in Kathua district.

In a video he recorded before he killed himself, Makhan Din claimed innocence and denied any connection with terrorists.

The video later went viral on the social media, prompting separate probes by the police and the local administration into the family's allegations. PTI SJR SJR KH