Owaisi demands debate on China, others in special session of Parliament

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has demanded a debate on the border issue with China, along with others, in the special session of Parliament convened by the government even as he said that any bill on 'one nation-one election' would be unconstitutional.

Advertisment

He demanded that the NDA government hold a comprehensive debate on China.

"China has encroached upon our 2,000 sq km. We had already demanded that a special session be convened. We hope and demand PM Modi that a comprehensive debate will take place on China in the special session. We lost land in Depsang and Demchok," he told reporters here Thursday night.

"...we are not able to patrol in 25 patrolling points (at the border)," he claimed.

Advertisment

He also demanded that the government breach the 50 per cent limit on reservations in the special session.

The Rohini Commission (on OBC sub-categorisation) has also submitted its report, he said.

Referring to media reports on 'one nation-one election' with regard to the special Parliament session, he claimed that it is "impossible".

Advertisment

"If such a bill comes, it will be unconstitutional. Federalism is a part of the basic structure of the Constitution. BJP does not have majority in Rajya Sabha. Assemblies would not pass it. No opposition-ruled state would accept it," he said.

The government should also announce the dates for the winter session of Parliament, he said.

There should not be a situation of winter session not taking place with Vote on Account happening directly in February, 2024, he said.

Advertisment

Owaisi, Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad, said ISRO scientists and Neeraj Chopra should be honoured in Parliament for their recent stellar achievements.

The national cricket team should also be invited to Parliament to convey best wishes as it would be participating in the World Cup, he said.

He alleged that the BJP-led government would like to do grandstanding over the coming G-20 meeting.

The government on Thursday announced a "special session" of Parliament for five days between September 18 and 22 but kept the agenda for it under wraps, triggering speculation.