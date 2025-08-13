Owaisi dismisses Pak PM's 'threats' on Indus Water Treaty, says it won't impact India

Hyderabad, Aug 13 (PTI) AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday dismissed Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's "threats" over the Indus Water Treaty, saying they would not have any impact on India.

Speaking to reporters here, Owaisi also said the BrahMos missile is India’s answer to Pakistan.

“You (Sharif) are the Prime Minister of a country… You are using such a language that it will not have any impact on us. The (Indian) government has kept the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance. Instead of showing some change, you are threatening. Threats will not have any impact on India. Enough of it,” he said, in response to a query on the remarks of Sharif, its army chief Asim Munir and other leaders on the treaty.

Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said India would not be allowed to snatch "even one drop" of water belonging to Pakistan, amid tensions between the two neighbours.

A day after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, India took a series of punitive measures against Pakistan that included putting the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) of 1960 in "abeyance".

On Special Intensive Revision undertaken by the Election Commission in Bihar, the Hyderabad MP alleged that the names of many legitimate voters were being deleted.

He noted that the Centre has not specified which documents prove citizenship.

“The ministry responsible for citizenship is not stating what documents are admissible as proof of citizenship. Then, on what basis is ECI taking responsibility (for SIR). That's why, we say there is a lot of confusion. If name is not part of the SIR, it will be said you (concerned person) are not a citizen (of the country). What will people do then?” Owaisi asked.

Responding to a Congress leader’s allegations of fake voters in the assembly constituencies represented by AIMIM, he said election authorities have conducted verification and found nothing amiss when similar charges were levelled in the past.

Noting that many municipal corporations across the country have ordered the closure of slaughterhouses and meat shops on August 15, he termed it "unconstitutional" and sought to know the link between meat consumption and Independence Day celebration.

"These meat bans violate people's right to liberty, privacy, livelihood, culture, nutrition and religion," he added.