Owaisi finds fault with Centre for signing bilateral investment agreement with Israel

Hyderabad, Sep 9 (PTI) AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday found fault with the Centre for signing a bilateral investment agreement with Israel, alleging that Israel is currently "overseeing genocide and ethnic cleansing" in Gaza.

In a post on 'X', he claimed that supporting a "genocidal government" is not in national interest.

"It is despicable that the Modi govt has signed a Bilateral Investment Treaty with Israel at a time when Israel is overseeing genocide, ethnic cleansing & famine of Gaza," he said.

Owaisi also posted a media report with a photo of the agreement being signed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and an Israeli minister.

"The person seated next to @nsitharaman believes that it is “just and moral” to starve Gazans. Arrest warrant applications against him are pending with the ICC. Supporting a genocidal government cannot be in national interest," he said.

However, Owaisi did not name the Israeli minister.

India and Israel on Monday inked a bilateral investment agreement with an aim to promote and protect investments in each other's countries, the finance ministry said. PTI SJR SJR KH