Owaisi finds fault with decision to confer Bharat Ratna on Advani

Hyderabad, Feb 3 (PTI) Alleging that riots occurred wherever veteran BJP leader L K Advani's 'Rath Yatra' had gone for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday claimed that it was a "wrong decision" to confer Bharat Ratna on him.

Advertisment

Speaking to reporters here, Owaisi cited alleged figures on the number of deaths that took place in riots.

"Wherever Lal Krishna Advani's Rath Yatra had gone, there Hindu-Muslim disturbances happened, humanity died there. It is unfortunate that Narendra Modi's government is giving the highest civilian award to him," he said.

Advani had praised M A Jinnah, who was responsible for the country's partition, during a visit to Pakistan, he said.

Advertisment

"The award that was given, we feel it is an insult to the award," he said.

"Babri Masjid's martyrdom happened in his (Advani) presence. When he was Home Minister, the 2002 riots occurred. We consider it a wrong decision," Owaisi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that BJP stalwart and former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani will be conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award. PTI SJR SJR KH