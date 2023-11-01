Owaisi hits back at Rahul Gandhi over remark that AIMIM takes money from BJP

Hyderabad, Nov 1 (PTI) AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over allegations that his party fields candidates wherever Congress fights BJP by taking money from the saffron party and sought to know how much it took to back the UPA government in 2008 on the nuclear deal with the US and for various other issues.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's charge, the Hyderabad MP in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, questioned "Bechare @RahulGandhi ye bataiye ke 2008 Nuclear deal mein UPA ko support karne ke liye humne kitne paise liye the?" On Rahul Gandhi's defeat from Amethi Lok Sabha Constituency, Owaisi questioned him "Did you lose the Amethi election for free or did you get paid?" "Since 2014, till now, you have only lost, I am not responsible for this", he said.

The AIMIM leader also asked the Gandhi scion how much money he got for convincing YSR Congress chief Y S Jaganmohan Reddy (after meeting him in jail in June 2012) for his party's support to the then UPA Presidential nominee Pranab Mukherjee.

Rahul Gandhi, speaking at a corner meeting at Jadcherla during his poll campaign in Telangana, alleged that AIMIM fields candidates by taking money from BJP wherever the Congress fights the BJP.

"Wherever we go to fight the elections... Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Tripura, wherever Congress party fights with BJP, MIM party takes money from BJP and puts up candidates there," Rahul Gandhi had said. PTI VVK SJR VVK ROH