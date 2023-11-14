Owaisi hits out at Cong govt in Karnataka for 'banning hijab' in exams

Hyderabad, Nov 14 (PTI) AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday slammed the Congress government in Karnataka for allegedly "banning hijab" during exams and not takign steps to revoke the previous BJP dispensation's ban on the headscarf in the state.

The Hyderabad MP in a post on X, said, "#Karnataka CongRSS govt has banned HIJAB in exams. It has also not revoked the previous BJP govt’s Hijab ban".

His statement comes after the Karnataka Examination Authority issued a dress code for recruitment exams of various state-run boards and corporations to be conducted on November 18 and 19 in that state.

Wearing a cap or any other clothing on the head is prohibited to prevent the use of bluetooth devices in the examination room, it said.

Attacking Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy, Owaisi said, "Telangana CongRSS chief RSS Anna wants to apply “Karnataka model” in Telangana. This is why he keeps abusing sherwani & avoids being seen with skull cap wearing Muslims Kapde dekh kar pehchaano, as his bestie Modi once said".

The AIMIM leader has been targetting the TPCC chief over his alleged links with the RSS. PTI VVK VVK ROH