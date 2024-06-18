Owaisi hits out at NDA govt over NEET issue, demands 'SC-monitored NEET re-exam'

Hyderabad, Jun 18 (PTI) AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday hit out at the NDA government at the Centre over the alleged irregularities in NEET exam and demanded that a Supreme Court-monitored NEET be conducted again.

Addressing a public meeting at Darussalam, the party's headquarters here Tuesday evening, he alleged that the "NEET exam has become a joke." Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with students ahead of the board exams, he alleged that Modi has "destroyed" the future of students and shattered the dreams of their parents.

"Have some shame BJP people. Twenty-four lakh children (appeared for exam). You are saying we will do a re-exam for only 1,500 and take away grace marks. There should be a total re-exam. NTA is nonsense. It's head is a RSS man from Madhya Pradesh," he said.

The AIMIM demands the Modi government to conduct the re-exam for NEET and the Supreme Court should monitor it, he said.

"NTA cannot do it. NTA got destroyed," Owaisi said. He was in support of the system of entrance exams being conducted by respective state governments.

NEET is beneficial to the children of wealthy people, he claimed.

He further alleged that "BJP is an anti-education government" and that Modi should speak about re-conducting the SC-monitored NEET in his 'Man ki baat'.