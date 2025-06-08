Owaisi hopes AIMIM candidates would be successful in Bihar polls

Hyderabad, Jun 8 (PTI) AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday hoped that his party's candidates would be successful in the coming Bihar Legislative Assembly elections.
Addressing Eid Milap event organised at the AIMIM's headquarters here on Sunday evening, he expressed hope that the efforts of the party's Bihar unit chief Akhtarul Iman would be successful.
He said the party has already announced its candidate from Bahadurganj in the state.
Four of five AIMIM MLAs elected in Bihar in 2020 switched over to the RJD later.
Owaisi also said some organisations "take law into their hands" ahead of Bakrid. He said it is not good for rule of law and the Constitution if law is taken into one's hands.
"If somebody has any complaint, the person should follow the legal route. If you become vigilante, remember, democracy will be weakened," he said.
Owaisi's comments on 'taking law into hands" is an indirect reference to attempts by some organisations to prevent alleged illegal transportation of cattle ahead of Bakrid. PTI SJR SJR ADB