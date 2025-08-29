Owaisi, Juloos panel urge T'gana CM to ensure free electricity supply to mosques for Milad Un Nabi

Hyderabad, Aug 28 (PTI) AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and leaders of the Markazi Milad Juloos Committee here met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday and urged him to ensure free electricity supply to ancient mosques on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi.

The delegation also urged the chief minister to take steps to decorate ancient mosques and dargahs on September 5 (Milad Un Nabi) and to permit processions to be organised on September 14, a CMO release said.

The delegation also included Asaduddin's younger brother and AIMIM floor leader in assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi. PTI SJR SJR KH