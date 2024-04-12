Owaisi launches LS re-election bid, undertakes door-to-door campaign

Hyderabad, Apr 12 (PTI) AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, who is seeking re-election from Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, launched his campaign on Friday, undertaking door-to-door canvassing in the Bahadurpura Assembly segment here.

Polling for the Parliamentary elections would be held in Telangana on May 13.

Owaisi campaigned at Osmanbagh, Bandalguda and other areas under Bahadurpura Assembly constituency, AIMIM said.

Owaisi (55) has so far won from the constituency four times since 2004. Before that, he was a member of the undivided Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly for two terms.

Prior to Asaduddin Owaisi, his father Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi had represented Hyderabad in the Lok Sabha for six consecutive terms between 1984 and 2004.

In the present election, BJP has fielded K Madhavi Latha, an entrepreneur and a classical dancer, to take on Asaduddin Owaisi in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat.

The opposition BRS named Gaddam Srinivas Yadav, a senior party leader, as its nominee from Hyderabad, while the ruling Congress is yet to announce its candidate. PTI SJR SJR SS