Asaduddin Owaisi leading by over 3.15 lakh votes in Hyderabad LS seat

Hyderabad: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi was leading by 3,15,811 votes against his nearest BJP rival K Madhavi Latha at 3.05 PM in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana as the counting of votes was underway.

Owaisi got 6,12,842, while Madhavi Latha secured 2,97,031 votes, according to the Election Commission website.

BJP candidate Eatala Rajender was also leading by over 3.23 lakh votes against his nearest Congress rival Patnam Sunitha Mahender Reddy in Malkajgiri LS seat at 3.05 PM.