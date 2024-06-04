Asaduddin Owaisi leading by over 70,000 votes in Hyderabad against BJP's Madhavi Latha

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi was leading by over 70,000 votes against his nearest BJP rival K Madhavi Latha at 12.20 pm in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana as the counting of votes was underway.

Owaisi got 2,68,616 votes, while Madhavi Latha secured 1,99,018 votes, according to the Election Commission website.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Eatala Rajender was leading by 1,93,000 votes against his nearest Congress rival Patnam Sunitha Mahender Reddy in Malkajgiri LS seat at 12.20 pm.