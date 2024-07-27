Owaisi likens UP govt order on eateries to Hitler rule

Hyderabad, Jul 27 (PTI) AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday likened the recent Uttar Pradesh government's orders for displaying names of eatery owners on Kanwar Yatra route to Hitler's rule.

The Supreme Court had stayed the orders, he said.

Addressing a public meeting at Kodangal in Telangana, he said Hitler had told Jews in Germany during his regime that they had to wear the 'Star of David' and that they would be boycotted.

Claiming that incidents of destroying houses of some Muslims with bulldozers in Madhya Pradesh and others are happening, he said hate has been spread against Muslims and that it is not good for the country.

In an apparent reference to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's comments that population of Adivasis in the Santhal Parganas region of Jharkhand was on a decline due to the growing influx of "Bangladeshi infiltrators", he said Jharkhand does not share a border with Bangladesh.

"If they have to come, they have to come from Bangladesh, from Seemanchal or Bengal or Assam. There is no border with Jharkhand. How can they reduce the population of Adivasis...BSF is yours, SSB is yours," he said.

The incidents of intruding and attacking the Army is happening in Jammu, he said.

Why is the BJP not taking the name of Pakistan these days and they can say that terrorists are coming from Pakistan, he claimed. PTI SJR SS