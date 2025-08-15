Owaisi objects to PM Modi praising RSS in Independence Day address

Hyderabad, Aug 15 (PTI) Taking exception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauding the RSS in his Independence Day address, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday claimed that glorifying the Sangh is an insult to the freedom struggle.

In a post on 'X', Owaisi alleged that the RSS and its ideological allies served as "British foot soldiers".

The Sangh and its allies never joined the fight for independence and hated Mahatma Gandhi more than they ever opposed the British, he claimed.

PM Modi once again reminded us why it is necessary to learn "real history and honour real heroes," he said.

"If we don't, the day isn’t far when cowardice will be sold to us as the highest form of bravery. RSS rejects the values of inclusive nationalism that motivated our freedom fighters," the AIMIM leader said.

The ideology of Hindutva believes in exclusion and is antithetical to the values of our Constitution, he alleged.

"Modi could have gone to Nagpur to praise RSS as a Swayamsevak, why did he have to do it from the Red Fort as the Prime Minister?," he said.

PM Modi hailed 100 years of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a "very proud and glorious" journey of the "world's biggest NGO" and lauded all its volunteers for their dedicated service to the nation. PTI SJR SJR KH