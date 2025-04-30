Owaisi participates in 'swiching off lights' protest against Waqf (Amendment) Act

Hyderabad, Apr 30 (PTI) AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday participated in 'switching off lights' protest called by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Speaking to reporters, the Hyderabad MP, who participated in the protest at his residence here, said the stir was successful and thanked those who took part in it.

People switched off lights for 15 minutes between 9 PM and 9.15 PM as part of the protest, he said.

The purpose of the protest is to send a message to the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Act would only destroy waqf boards.

He alleged that the Act is unconstitutional and violates different provisions of the Constitution.

The AIMLB would also organise human chains and round table conferences after two weeks as part of its agitation, he said.

The protests would continue till the Centre withdraws the Act, he said, adding that 'switching off lights' was organised as part of the ongoing agitation under the aegis of AIMPLB.

Observing that AIMIM has outrightly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, he expressed anguish over Hindu victims being targeted after asking for their religion.