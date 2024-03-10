Owaisi says 'shocking' after Arun Goel resigns as EC, seeks explanation from Centre

Hyderabad, Mar 10 (PTI) Terming the resignation of Election Commissioner Arun Goel as "very surprising and shocking", days before the expected announcement of the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday demanded the Narendra Modi government to tell the reasons for his resignation.

Goel resigned on Saturday, days before the expected announcement of the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. His tenure was till December 5, 2027, and he would have become Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) after incumbent Rajiv Kumar retired in February next year.

Speaking to reporters here, the Hyderabad MP said: "...the Election Commission of India is likely to announce the schedule anytime after March 13 and just days before it, Election Commissioner (Arun) Goel has submitted his resignation. We don't know the reason why he resigned...it is very surprising and shocking." "It would be better if he (Arun Goel) himself or the government would tell the reason behind the resignation ahead of the (announcement of the notification) for the Lok Sabha elections. The government should tell on what is the reason (for Arun Goel's resignation)," Owaisi said. PTI VVK VVK SS