Owaisi seeks govt intervention to evacuate Indians stranded in Iraq

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday urged the External Affairs Ministry's intervention to evacuate around 120 Indians stranded in Iraq following the outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Iran.

Owaisi said the Indians, Shia Muslims, were on a pilgrimage and have been unable to come back due to stoppage of flights from Iraq, which is Iran's neighbour, according to sources.

The Hyderabad MP made the request to the MEA officials during the meeting of the parliamentary committee on external affairs.

Owaisi said the Indian government should urge the Kuwait embassy in Iraq to issue the trapped pilgrims e-visa, which will allow them to fly back to India from Kuwait.