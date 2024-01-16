Owaisi slams AAP over decision to organise 'Sundar Kand' recital programmes in Delhi

Hyderabad, Jan 16 (PTI) Slamming Aam Aadmi Party over its announcement that "Sundar Kand" would be chanted in Delhi, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday sought to know how the Arvind Kejriwal-led party was different from the BJP.

In an apparent attempt to counter the BJP's focus on the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the AAP has announced its plan to hold "Sundar Kand" recital programmes across Delhi on Tuesdays.

"Sundar Kand" is one of the chapters in the Hindu epic Ramayana devoted to Lord Hanuman.

Speaking to reporters here, Owaisi termed the AAP's decision to conduct 'Sundar Kand' recitals as "wrong" and said it is in consonance with the ideology of RSS.

It is a decision "to go on the path" which Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants the country to take, he claimed.

"How are you (AAP) different from BJP? There is no difference between you and the BJP and RSS. You are now following the agenda of the BJP and RSS," the Hyderabad MP said.

"Some are saying they will go to the Saryu river (Ayodhya), now in Delhi they are saying they will hold "Sundar Kand" and "Hanuman Chalisa" recitals. There's no difference between them and the BJP-RSS, and they are now following their ideology." Targetting the AAP, the AIMIM chief wondered how the Kejriwal-led party was going to defeat (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"It is their (AAP) hypocrisy," Owaisi alleged and said those who have secular outlook, including "Hindu brothers, Dalits, OBCs and especially Muslims should take note of it".

Claiming that parties were vying to secure the votes of the majority community, he described it as "competitive Hindutva".

If such politics of competitive Hindutva goes on, how can the ideology of the BJP-RSS be stopped? Owaisi asked.

Asked about his recent comments drawing flak for allegedly being provocative, he, in an apparent reference to the Babri mosque at Ayodhya, said it is true that Muslims have "lost a mosque".

Owaisi sought to know whether a temple would have been built at Ayodhya had the locks of the mosque not been opened in 1986.

He further questioned if the temple would have been built had the "BJP, RSS, Viswa Hindu Parishad" not touched the Babri mosque (on December 6, 1992) as per the undertaking given by them to the Supreme Court.

Had the mosque not been "sacrificed" what would have been the decision (of Supreme Court), he said, adding that he, however, respects the apex court's decision.

Owaisi's recent remarks asking Muslim youths to stay alert against attempts to "snatch away" mosques had stoked a controversy with the BJP accusing him of "communalising" the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. PTI VVK/SJR SJR ROH