Owaisi slams AAP over 'Sundar Kand' recital move in Delhi

Hyderabad, Jan 16 (PTI) Slamming Aam Aadmi Party over its annoucement to conduct "Sundar Kand" recitals in Delhi, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday asked how the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is different from BJP.

In an apparent attempt to counter the BJP's focus on the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the AAP has announced its plan to hold "Sundar Kand" recital programmes across Delhi on Tuesdays.

"Sundar Kand" is one of the chapters in the Ramayana devoted to Lord Hanuman.

"How are you (AAP) different from BJP? There is no difference between you and the BJP and RSS. You are now following the agenda of the BJP and RSS," the Hyderabad MP told reporters here.

"Some are saying they will go to the Saryu river (Ayodhya), now in Delhi they are saying they will hold "Sundar Kand" and "Hanuman Chalisa" recitals. There's no difference between them and the BJP-RSS, and they are now following their ideology," he said.

The AIMIM chief sought to know how they were going to defeat (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi.

"It is their (AAP) hypocrisy," Owaisi alleged, adding those who have that secular outlook, including "Hindu brothers, Dalits, OBCs and especially Muslims should take note of it".

Claiming that a fight was on to garner the votes of the majority community, he described it as a "competitive Hindutva".

If such politics of competitive Hindutva goes on, how can the ideology of the BJP-RSS can be stopped, Owaisi asked. PTI VVK SJR VVK KH