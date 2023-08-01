Owaisi takes swipe at opposition, treasury benches in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday took a swipe at the opposition and treasury benches saying "chess and ludo are being played" in Lok Sabha, after the opposition briefly stopped their protest to allow tabling of the Delhi services bill.

Opposition bloc INDIA, of which AIMIM is not a part, has been stalling proceedings in both Houses of Parliament since the beginning of the Monsoon session on July 20, demanding that the prime minister make a statement in the House on the ethnic violence in Manipur.

However, opposition leaders briefly stopped their protest in Lok Sabha on Tuesday as the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill was introduced and Home Minister Amit Shah spoke on it.

"I thank the opposition leader, he has allowed the House to function without the presence of the prime minister," Owaisi said.

"Chess and ludo are being played in the House," Owaisi quipped.

"They are playing chess," he said, pointing to the treasury benches, while "this side is playing ludo".

As many as 26 political parties formed the INDIA bloc to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Owaisi's AIMIM is not part of the opposition bloc. PTI SKU SMN