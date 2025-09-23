Owaisi to kickstart Bihar Assembly polls campaign with ''Seemanchal Nyay Yatra'' from Sep 24

Hyderabad, Sep 23 (PTI) AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi is scheduled to kickstart Bihar Assembly elections campaign with "Seemanchal Nyay Yatra" from September 24 to September 27 in the Seemanchal region of Bihar.

During the Yatra, Owaisi will be holding road shows and corner meetings in various Assembly constituencies of Seemanchal region, a release from AIMIM said on Tuesday.

The Hyderabad MP will launch the “Seemanchal Nyay Yatra” from Kishanganj to unite the people for the development and to deliver justice for the Seemanchal region, it said.

Owaisi has been highlighting the backwardness of Seemanchal. He also introduced the private members' bill in Lok Sabha demanding the setting up of ‘Seemanchal Region Development Council’ to end the backwardness in the region, under Article 371 of the Constitution, it said. In 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, AIMIM contested 25 Assembly Constituencies and won five seats, all in the Seemanchal region. Now in 2025 Bihar elections, the party is likely to contest more seats than it contested in last elections, and there are indications that many influential political leaders and social workers are willing to contest elections on AIMIM party ticket, the release added. PTI VVK VVK ADB