Owner arrested after 2 workers died in under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Okhla

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Police arrested a 42-year-old owner of an under-construction building where two workers were killed and six others got injured after its portion in southeast Delhi's Okhla area collapsed on them, police said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said a case has been registered at Okhla Industrial Area police station.

During the investigation, the accused owner of the property -- Tarun Garg, a resident of Pancheel Enclave -- has been arrested, the DCP said.

The incident took place when excavation work to construct a basement was underway at the site, located at Sanjay Colony, Okhla Industrial Area Phase 2.

Eight persons got injured in the incident and were taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where two of them -- Raman (18) and Mintu (50) -- were declared dead.

The documents of the building, including construction permission, are being verified and a case is being lodged under Sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, the DCP added.

According to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the construction work was authorised and the building plan was sanctioned.