Owner booked for starving two horses to death in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Aug 14 (PTI) Police have registered a case against the owner of two horses for allegedly starving the animals and not taking proper medical care of them leading to their death here, an official said on Wednesday.

Accused Ayyan Parvez (29), a resident of Santosh Nagar area under Tikrapara police station limits, was booked under section 325 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on Tuesday and efforts were on to trace him, an official said.

The case against Parvez was registered based on a complaint lodged by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), India Manager of Vegan Projects Dr Kiran Ahuja, the FIR said.

The incident came to light on August 1 when some local activists took photographs of the two severely injured horses, it said.

"After their intervention, the horses were shifted to a government-run veterinary hospital for emergency medical care. But both the horses succumbed to their long-term neglect the next day," it said.

Talking to PTI, Dr Ahuja said that for the sake of everyone's safety, it was imperative that people report cases of cruelty to animals.

In a proposal sent to the central government, PETA India has recommended increasing penalties for cruelty to animals, she said. PTI COR NP