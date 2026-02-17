Owner, manager booked after 37 injured in Faridabad factory fire

Faridabad, Feb 17 (PTI) Police have booked the owner and manager of a factory following a massive fire that left 37 people injured, several of them critically, a Faridabad Police officer said on Tuesday.

Eight people of the severely injured were admitted to AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi late Monday night via a green corridor facilitated by the Delhi Police.

"An FIR has been filed against the owner and manager of Shiv Steel and Kalka Ji Lubricant Company under sections 115(2), 118(1) and 124(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)," said Mujesar Police Station House Officer Puran Singh.

"Investigations so far reveal that the company stored chemicals without any safety equipment, which led to the accident. We are investigating the matter. All the injured are undergoing treatment," the SHO said.

The factory owner, Vijay Mogar, is among those in critical condition. He was present on the premises at the time of the blast and sustained serious burn injuries. Other victims are undergoing treatment at different private and government hospitals in Faridabad.

According to fire department officials, the fire started around 4.00 pm when a spark from cutting-plate work landed in a drum filled with chemicals.

The resulting explosion triggered a chain reaction among nearby chemical drums. While workers initially tried to douse the flames, the fire spread rapidly and engulfed the entire unit, they said.

According to the police, the 37 people include three police officers, two fire brigade personnel, the factory owner, workers and passersby who were caught in the blaze while standing outside the building.

Ravindra, Manoj, Rakesh, Sumit, Vipin, Anish, Vijay, Luqman, Jagram, Munna, Abhishek Kumar, SPO Abhishek and constable Ajnesh are among those injured in the incident.

SDM Trilok Chand said the administration has initiated an inquiry into the incident. More than 10 fire tenders fought for several hours to bring the fire under control.

"We are investigating the entire matter. Action will be taken based on the findings," the SDM said. PTI COR AKY