Owner, manager of Delhi entertainment park arrested after worker electrocuted to death

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) The manager and the owner of an entertainment park in west Delhi's Paschim Vihar were arrested after a 22-year-old worker was electrocuted to death at the facility, the police said on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Vinit, hailed from Etah in Uttar Pradesh and was residing in Nihal Vihar. He had been working as an operator at the entertainment zone for about a year.

On August 17, the park's manager, Sumit (37), and the owner Hardik Sharma (32), were arrested in connection with the case, the police stated.

The incident occurred on August 15 when Vinit was on duty at the amusement zone, which operates small rides and attractions for children outside a mall.

"It was raining heavily that evening. While taking shelter, Vinit came into contact with water that had become electrically charged. He was immediately rushed to Action Balaji Hospital, where doctors declared him dead," a senior police officer said.

The body was later sent for post-mortem, and the preliminary report confirmed his death due to electrocution. His body was handed over to his family after the autopsy, the officer added.

A case was registered under relevant Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Paschim Vihar East Police Station. Forensic and electrical safety teams inspected the premises to ascertain how the water at the site became electrified. Additionally, investigators are probing whether faulty wiring or negligence in maintenance caused the accident.

"Initial findings point towards lapses in ensuring safety at the premises. Further investigation is underway to determine liability," the officer added. PTI SSJ MPL MPL