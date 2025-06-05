Owner of Bengal manufacturing unit arrested from Mumbai over 'torture' of child labourer

Kolkata, Jun 4 (PTI) The owner of a jeans manufacturing unit near Kolkata was arrested from Mumbai on Thursday in connection with the alleged torture of a teenage boy who worked at his factory, police said.

The arrest was made amid the outrage over a viral video purportedly showing the 14-year-old boy being hung upside down, beaten up and given electric shocks. The boy, who worked at the factory in Maheshtala in South 24 Parganas, was allegedly tortured on suspicion that he stole a mobile phone.

The owner of the unit, identified as Shahenshah, was arrested by the West Bengal Police from Mumbai. He has been on the run ever since the video went viral, police said.

Earlier, three other persons were arrested in connection with the case, they said.

The victim's family claimed that he was falsely accused of stealing the mobile phone.

"He was tortured without reason. We have lodged a formal police complaint," a family member told reporters. PTI SUS SOM