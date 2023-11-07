Owner of electric goods shop robbed at gunpoint in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) A shop selling electric items was robbed by four armed men in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened around 8 pm at the shop near Durgapuri Chakkar.

Shop owner Sachin Gupta told police that four men carrying firearms entered his shop and robbed him of Rs 2.5 lakh in cash, bank chequebook, credit and debit cards and his mobile phone.

The accused came on a motorcycle. CCTV footage in the area was being scanned and several teams have been deployed to identify the culprits, police said. PTI ALK ALK NSD NSD