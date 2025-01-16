Owner of fishing boat damaged in collision with Chinese cargo vessel gets Rs 18.55 lakh compensation

Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday handed over a compensation cheque of Rs 18.55 lakh to the owner of a fishing boat damaged in a collision with a Chinese cargo vessel off the coast of Mumbai.

The incident occurred on December 28 when fishing boat Tisai, owned by Hemdeep Tipri, was struck by the cargo vessel off Malad coast in the northern part of the metropolis.

While there were no casualties, the boat sustained significant damage.

An assessment of the damage was conducted in the presence of local licensing authorities, marine police, port inspectors, and representatives from fishermen's organisations.

The loss was estimated at Rs 18.55 lakh.

Following a directive from Ports Development and Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane, a meeting was convened between the fishing boat owner and cargo ship company, which agreed to provide compensation, officials said.

After the state cabinet meeting, the compensation cheque was handed over to the affected boat owner by Fadnavis in the presence of Rane and other ministers. PTI ND BNM