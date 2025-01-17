Owner of fishing boat damaged in collision with Chinese vessel gets Rs 18.55 lakh compensation

Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) The owner of a fishing boat damaged in a collision with a Chinese cargo vessel off the coast of Mumbai has received a compensation of Rs 18.55 lakh, officials have said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday handed the compensation cheque to the boat owner, Hemdeep Tipri, they said.

The incident occurred on December 28 when Tipri’s fishing boat Tisai was struck by the cargo vessel off the Malad coast in the northern part of the metropolis.

While there were no casualties, the boat sustained significant damage.

An assessment of the damage was conducted in the presence of local licensing authorities, marine police, port inspectors, and representatives from fishermen's organisations, said officials.

The loss was estimated at Rs 18.55 lakh, they said.

Following a directive from Ports Development and Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane, a meeting was convened between the fishing boat owner and cargo ship company, which agreed to provide compensation, officials said.

After the state cabinet meeting on Thursday, the compensation cheque was given to the affected boat owner by Fadnavis in the presence of Rane and other ministers. PTI ND BNM NR