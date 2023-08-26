Owner of partially collapsed building in Okhla declares compensation for workers

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) The owner of a building that partially collapsed in southeast Delhi's Okhla has declared a compensation of Rs two lakh to the family of the workers who lost their lives in the incident, police said on Saturday.

A senior officer said the family members of the deceased had refused consent for post-mortem examinations and demanded compensation.

The incident took place on Thursday when excavation work to construct a basement was underway at the site located at Sanjay Colony of Okhla Industrial Area Phase 2. Two workers were killed and six more were injured. The 42-year-old owner of the under-construction building was arrested.

The official said the owner agreed to give an interim compensation of Rs two lakh to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

A case has been registered at the Okhla Industrial Area police station against the owner of the property Tarun Garg of Pancheel Enclave.

Documents of the building, including its construction permission, are being verified, police said. PTI NIT IJT