Owners of career guidance company booked for cheating woman of Rs 32.4 lakh in Thane district

Thane, Oct 21 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered an offence against a couple owning an overseas career guidance company for allegedly cheating a woman of Rs 32.4 lakh on the pretext of helping her travel abroad for higher studies, police on Saturday.

Advertisment

The police have registered a case under section 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code against Rakesh Mehta and his wife Stella, who are the CEO and managing director respectively, of the company, an official said.

As per the complaint, the girl's parents had paid a deposit of Rs 12.98 lakh and Rs 19.45 lakh to the company for their daughter's admission to two universities abroad between February 2021 and September 2021, he said.

However, the girl was admitted to another university and sought a refund from the company. The alleged accused did not return the money and kept giving them evasive replies, the official said, adding that a probe is underway and no arrests have been made. PTI COR ARU