Owners of cats detected with H5NI do not have ailment: MP health official

Bhopal, Feb 27 (PTI) The owners of three to four cats that tested positive for H5NI in Madhya Pradesh have not been afflicted with the ailment, a senior official said on Thursday.

The blood, nasal and anal swabs of three to four cats sent from Chhindwara to the ICAR-National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal in January have returned positive for H5NI. However, their owners have tested negative," MP animal husbandry department director PS Patel told PTI.

After the cats tested positive, the MP health authorities had quarantined the owners and monitored them, he added.

"We have, however, not lowered our guard. We have been periodically sending samples of cats and birds from Chhindwara and elsewhere in MP but none of them have tested positive for the avian virus. There is no need to worry or get panicky about its mutation to humans right now," Patel said. PTI LAL MAS BNM