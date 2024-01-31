Owners of cold storage firm booked for misappropriating synthetic rubber consignments

Thane, Jan 31 (PTI) Police have launched an investigation against a father-son duo for allegedly misappropriating consignments of synthetic rubber stored in their facility in Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

Prima facie assessment shows the fraud runs into more than Rs 6.50 crore, the official said quoting FIRs lodged by multiple firms against the duo who operated the cold storage firm in Bhiwandi.

No arrest has been made so far.

"Several firms stored synthetic rubber in the unit run by Jayantilal Dedia and Jayesh Dedia. However, the duo allegedly failed to deliver the stored goods to the rightful owners and misappropriated the consignments," the official said.

A case has been registered under sections 407 (Criminal breach of trust by carrier etc) and 409 (the criminal breach of trust by a public servant, banker, merchant, or agent) of the Indian Penal Code, and the investigation is underway. PTI COR NSK