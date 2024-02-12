Ownership info board to come on plots of tribals to prevent land grabbing: Thane collector

Thane, Feb 12 (PTI) An information board with ownership details will come up on plots allotted to tribals to prevent land grabbing, Thane Collector Ashok Shingare said on Monday.

The decision was taken in a meeting with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, which was also attended by Konkan Divisional Commissioner Mahendra Kalyankar, Tribal Affairs Department Secretary Vijay Waghmare, CCFO B Sudhipta, DSP Dr DS Swami and SPL IG Konkan, Sanjay Darade and DCMs Secretary Sreekar Pardeshi, he added.

Fadnavis asked authorities to take strict action to ensure land allotted to tribals is not usurped, officials said.

Seventeen tribals from Bhiwandi, who lost their land in this manner, were given 7/12 (ownership) documents after the plots were recovered, they added. PTI COR BNM