Oxford University Press apologises over content on Shivaji Maharaj in book published 2 decades ago

Pune, Jan 6 (PTI) Oxford University Press (OUP) India has issued an apology to Udayanraje Bhosale, 13th descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, over certain "unverified statements" made about the legendary Maratha king in a book published more than two decades ago.

In a public notice that appeared in a newspaper, OUP India acknowledged that some statements contained on pages 31, 33, 34 and 93 of the book "Shivaji: Hindu King in Islamic India", published in 2003, were unverified.

The book, written by American author James Laine, had triggered a row after more than 150 activists from Sambhaji Brigade ransacked the renowned Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI) on Law College Road in Pune in January 2004 alleging that it helped the writer, who allegedly made objectionable remarks about Shivaji Maharaj in the book.

In the notice, the publisher expressed regret over the publication of those statements and tendered an apology to Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale and to the public at large "for any distress and anguish caused".

The apology was issued on behalf of the OUP's former Managing Director, Sayeed Manzar Khan, the notice said. PTI SPK NP