Oxygen tank flow meter cap bursts, injures female attendant at Trivandrum medical college

Thiruvananthapuran, Feb 6 (PTI) A female attendant in the casualty department of the government medical college here suffered a head injury after the cap of an oxygen cylinder flow meter burst and hit her forehead, hospital authorities said on Friday.

The incident occurred around 1 am and no one else was injured, a hospital spokesperson said.

The female attendant is fine now, he said, adding that she probably did not handle the equipment properly which led to the incident.

A similar incident had occurred at the medical college in May last year when a 21-year-old anaesthesia technician working at the hospital suffered a head injury when an oxygen cylinder flow meter he was trying to remove detached improperly and struck his forehead. PTI HMP KH