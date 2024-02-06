P C George's party to merge with BJP in Amit Shah's presence

Kottayam (Kerala), Feb 6 (PTI) Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) chief P C George on Tuesday said here that his party will officially merge with the BJP on February 13 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

George made the announcement at a press conference held here ,where he told reporters that BJP membership will be given on that day to 112 state committee members of his party.

The merger will take place in Kerala's state capital Thiruvananthapuram when Shah arrives there next week, he said.

At the press meet, George also said that in the coming days there would be a huge influx of people into the BJP.

"All those wanting to have a decent life and jobs in the present political scenario in Kerala will move to the BJP. There is no doubt about that," he said.

On January 31, George and his son Shaun were given membership in the BJP and his party has not yet officially merged with the saffron party, sources said.

George said that his party will cease to exist on February 13 after the merger, and this has been communicated to the Election Commission also.

When reporters pointed out that he had criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi several times in the past, George said that it was because he was part of a different political front -- the UDF -- at that time and felt that the direction taken by the PM was not right. "But now Modi is a world leader and acknowledged as such by everyone," he said.