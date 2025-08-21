P D Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre launches dedicated geriatric clinic

Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) P D Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre here on Thursday inaugurated a dedicated geriatric clinic to provide comprehensive care for senior citizens.

The clinic will offer a comprehensive spectrum of care tailored to the unique needs of seniors, including complete health evaluation and medical management, memory and cognitive assessment, polypharmacy or multiple medication management, fall prevention, bone and muscle health, among others, P D Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre said in a statement.

According to the United Nations Population Division, India's elderly population will double by 2050, with more than 20 per cent of the population belonging to the 60-plus age group.

To address these needs, the geriatric clinic will offer preventive and curative guidance for seniors, including those who are otherwise healthy, on how to continue ageing well even while managing comorbidities.

"As India ages, the healthcare system must evolve to meet the distinct needs of seniors. Our geriatric clinic is envisioned as a dedicated clinic where compassion, expertise and preventive care come together. It reflects our commitment to supporting older adults in their journey toward healthy aging, helping them manage multiple comorbidities while giving families the reassurance of comprehensive and holistic care," P D Hinduja Hospital & MRC CEO Gautam Khanna said.