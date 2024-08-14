P Harish to be India's next envoy to UN in New York

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Seasoned diplomat Parvathaneni Harish was on Wednesday appointed as India's next ambassador to the United Nations in New York.

Harish, a 1990-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is presently serving as India's ambassador to Germany.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a brief statement.

The position of India's ambassador or permanent representative to the UN has been lying vacant after Ruchira Kamboj retired in June.