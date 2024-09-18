P Jayarajan's remarks on IS recruitment spark debate in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 18 (PTI) CPI(M)'s state committee member and Kannur strongman P Jayarajan's recent reported remarks that Kerala has seen recruitment to the Islamic State and that political Islam is luring youth into terrorism have sparked a debate in the southern state.

Reacting to a query about Jayarajan's remarks, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said if a senior leader from the ruling party is making such claims, they should be taken seriously.

"I am not aware of that. But if a senior leader is saying that we must look into this. If a senior leader, who belongs to the ruling party, if he is saying this then he must be taken seriously. We should look into this matter, what is the basis of his statement and if there is anything we must address the issue," he said.

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, said that CPI(M) leader Jayarajan's statement is "extremely" serious.

If Kerala has indeed become a recruitment centre for IS, as claimed, then the state government is responsible, the Congress leader said in a statement.

"Does the government and the Home Department have any official information or intelligence reports on this? This serious allegation by a senior CPI(M) leader is against the government and the Home Department," he said.

Satheesan expressed concern that Jayarajan, a state committee member from Kannur -- the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's home district -- claims that such recruitment is happening in Kannur itself.

"If Jayarajan's allegations are baseless, action should be taken against him. The public is eager to know the truth behind the allegations. It is the chief minister's responsibility, as head of the Home Department, to clarify whether the allegations are true or false," he said.

The Congress leader also urged CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan to confirm if Jayarajan's stance represents the party's views.

The Catholic Church-backed newspaper, Deepika, welcomed Jayarajan's statement, saying it is encouraging to see someone like him addressing the problem.

According to Deepika, Jayarajan's statement is significant, especially since it comes from a leader of the CPI(M), which has been accused of overlooking the dangers of political Islam.

Jayarajan has reportedly said that he will reveal more details in his upcoming book.