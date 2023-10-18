P N Mahesh new 'melshanthi' of famous Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala

Sabarimala (Ker), Oct 18 (PTI) With the annual pilgrimage season just weeks away, the famed Lord Ayyappa temple here appointed P N Mahesh as the "melshanthi" (chief priest) of the hill shrine on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Hailing from Puththillath Mana, a traditional Brahmin family of Muvattupuzha, Namboothiri was selected through a draw of lots at the "Sannidhanam", the temple premises, in the morning.

The Travancore Devaswom Board, the apex temple body which manages the Lord Ayyappa Temple, said he was selected from among 17 people shortlisted for the auspicious position.

P G Murali, a priest hailing from Thrissur district, was chosen as the melshanthi of Malikappuram temple, which is also part of Sabarimala pilgrimage, they said.

Advertisment

The lots were picked by two children belonging to the Pandalam royal family.

An elated Mahesh, who is now serving as a priest at the famed Paramekkavu temple, said he has been waiting for this divine opportunity for over a decade.

'Now, Lord Ayyappa called me to serve him...gave me an opportunity for that...I consider it as my divine destiny and the blessings of my ancestors and gurus," he said.

Sabarimala temple would be opened for the annual two-month-long Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season next month.

Only Kerala Namboothiri Brahmins are appointed as priests of Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples. PTI LGK ROH