P Shanmugam elected CPI(M) TN secretary, CM greets

Chennai, Jan 5 (PTI) At the 24th State Conference of Communist Party of India (Marxist), veteran leader P Shanmugam was unanimously elected as the Tamil Nadu wing secretary, the party said on Sunday.

He succeeds veteran leader K Balakrishnan, who is also the party's state committee secretary.

Chief Minister M K Stalin extended his greetings to the newly elected Shanmugam and expressed happiness that he was a recipient of the Ambedkar Award by the Centre for toiling hard for the welfare of the oppressed communities.

"It is happy to note that he (Shanmugam) has been elected for the post (of Tamil Nadu secretary)," Stalin said in a social media post.

The DMK president also extended his greetings to Balakrishnan for his tireless efforts over the last several years towards the unification of secular forces in the state. "I extend my wishes to both the leaders on the occasion," he added. PTI VIJ VIJ KH