P V Anvar announces support to Congress in Palakkad assembly bypoll

Palakkad (Kerala) Oct 23 (PTI) Independent MLA P V Anvar on Wednesday announced the support of his newly launched social collective to UDF candidate Rahul Mamkootathil in Palakkad constituency in the upcoming Assembly bypoll.

Though the collective, Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK), had earlier fielded M M Minhaj as its candidate in Palakkad, he withdrew from the fray on Wednesday.

Though the opposition Congress-led UDF had rejected all the conditions put forward by Anvar for supporting its candidates in by-elections in two Assembly seats in the state, the Nilambur MLA and his collective decided to support Mamkootathil.

“To defeat the communal politics, we will work for the victory of Rahul Mamkootathil in Palakkad,” Anvar told reporters here.

However, he said that his collective would not withdraw N K Sudheer, who is fielded in the Chelakkara Assembly seat.

“We will not withdraw him from the fray even if the American President asks to withdraw him," he added.

Anvar, who was with the ruling LDF until the CPI(M)-led alliance ended all ties with him, has fielded candidates from his collective for the Palakkad and Chelakkara Assembly by-elections.

On Sunday, Anvar stated that his movement would support the Congress candidate in Palakkad constituency, if the grand old party withdrew its candidate in Chelakkara, former MP Remya Haridas, and backed his nominee, N K Sudheer, instead.

However, Congress on Monday rejected all his demands. PTI ARM LGK ROH