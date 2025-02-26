P V Anvar claims Left workers sent to attack him, UDF activists; threats retaliation

Malappuram(Kerala), Feb 26 (PTI) P V Anvar, the state convener of the All India Trinamool Congress, has claimed that some Left leaders were sending their party workers to attack him and UDF workers and warned them of retaliation.

His remarks came in the wake of the UDF wresting control from the LDF in the Chungathara panchayat here on Tuesday.

Anvar has been trying to find a way into the UDF which has not yet accepted him into the fold despite his open support for it.

In a video clipping of his speech aired on TV channels on Wednesday, the former MLA from Nilambur constituency can be seen alleging that Left leaders send party workers, by supplying them with alcohol and drugs, to attack him and UDF activists.

"If you do that, we will come to your homes and smash your heads. So better be mindful of your own health," Anvar warned.

He alleged that the Left party has attacked and subjugated a lot of people.

"But, we will only hit at the head. The heads which send workers to attack us. That is all I have to say," he contended.

The Left has not reacted to Anvar's allegations.

Anvar further said that he has not learnt to do politics by hiding, instead he leads from the forefront.

He also claimed that the alleged threats against him and those supporting him by the local Left leaders were an effect of "Pinarayism", a reference to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's politics.

Anvar resigned as a MLA after joining the AITC, prompting a bypoll in Nilambur constituency.

He joined the AITC after breaking ties with the LDF, with whose support he had earlier won the Nilambur constituency, following an open confrontation with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Anvar has announced that he will not contest the Nilambur bypoll and has extended his support to the United Democratic Front (UDF). PTI HMP HMP ADB