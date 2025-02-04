P4 poverty alleviation programme will be launched on Ugadi: Andhra CM

Amaravati, Feb 4 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said his state government will launch P4, or Public-Private-People Partnership (PPPP), a poverty alleviation programme, on Ugadi festival day.

Through P4, the Chief Minister said the top 10 per cent of society, which is financially well-off, will lend an uplifting hand to the bottom 20 per cent to achieve better results.

To create comprehensive rules for this initiative, a special portal will be developed to elicit public opinion and suggestions, the CM told officials, according to an official press release.

Noting that some industrialists, NRIs, and a few wealthy individuals have come forward to uplift the poor, the CM said they will all be brought under a single umbrella for implementing P4.

According to the TDP supremo, a few industrialists have expressed interest in developing their native villages and mandals, and they will be personally invited on Ugadi Day, March 30, for the PPPP launch.

Besides, Naidu said a 'special survey' will be conducted to identify the poorest and reach out to them to extend a helping hand. PTI STH SSK ROH