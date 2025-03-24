P4 poverty elimination programme purely voluntary: Andhra CM Naidu

Amaravati, March 24 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said the P4 (Public-Private-People Partnership) programme, a ‘poverty elimination platform,’ is purely voluntary, and no one should be pressured to contribute.

Scheduled for launch on Ugadi, March 30, the Chief Minister said NRIs can also participate in the initiative.

"'The platform is open to anyone willing to offer support, and the government’s role is only to connect donors with beneficiaries—no additional financial aid will be provided by the state," Naidu said in an official press release while reviewing the 'zero-poverty programme.' The CM emphasised the need to inspire the affluent to step forward and contribute, stressing that the selection of beneficiaries—whom he referred to as ‘Bangaru Kutumbam’ (golden families)—should be free from errors.

Donors will be referred to as ‘Margadarsis’ (guides), and the final list of beneficiaries will be determined transparently through gram sabhas (village meetings) and ward sabhas (ward meetings) to prevent disputes, he said.

The TDP supremo further noted that P4 is independent of the government’s welfare schemes and is aimed at uplifting the most disadvantaged sections of society.

He instructed officials to ensure there was no public confusion regarding the programme.

"The ultimate goal of the government is to eradicate poverty and improve living standards. In the first phase, 20 lakh families will benefit, and the programme will continue until the state achieves its zero-poverty goal," Naidu added.